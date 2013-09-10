Mac's Janitorial Services Announce Commercial Window Cleaning Services for September

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- When commercial property owners need a reliable cleaning service company in Gloucester County, NJ, Camden, Burlington, Salem or any other county in Southern New Jersey, they turn to Mac’s Janitorial Services. The reason being is that the company is versatile and can handle the most complex cleaning duties, including commercial window cleaning services. The company offers the right tools, and the right professionals who are certified to perform window cleaning duties of any sized building. Whether the job is big or small, Mac’s Janitorial Services will take on any challenge and perform the services diligently and efficiently.



There are many key factors to consider when hiring the right window cleaning company. For one, safety must be a top priority, especially if the building is large. The window cleaning professionals of Mac’s Janitorial Services follows the best practices, including implementing a comprehensive safety training program for each employee. The window cleaning professionals will assess each situation and decide which tools to use to perform the job best.



Mac’s Janitorial Services employs professionals who can handle any work environment, whether it is an interior or exterior window cleaning job. When it comes to janitorial services in Camden, Burlington, Salem, or Gloucester County, NJ, Mac’s Janitorial Services is always focused on the safety of each window cleaning job. When the safest practices are used, any cleaning job will run smooth and the professionals can finish the job quicker. Mac’s Janitorial Services offers affordable rates and can schedule weekly and monthly appointments. Many clients located in Southern New Jersey have relied on Mac’s Janitorial Services for over 20 years, making them a trusted name in the industry. The cleaning service performs window cleaning and other janitorial duties to various facilities including: office buildings, showrooms, schools, malls, high-rise buildings, airport hangers and many more. For more information on the facilities the company clean, and the services they provide, please call 856-231-9009.



About Mac’s Janitorial Services

As a leader in industrial cleaning services, Mac’s Janitorial Services has been providing Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia with premium commercial cleaning for over 55 years. Offering a wide range of janitorial and building maintenance services, the company will complete any task on time and under budget. Over the past forty years, the company has been able to expand its horizons and now offer generalized cleaning, complete floor maintenance, window washing, power washing, disaster cleanup and more. The company provides cleaning services for commercial properties located in Salem, Camden, Burlington and all of Gloucester County.



For more information, please visit http://www.macsjanitorial.com/.