Mac's Janitorial Services Announce New Discount for People Who View Their Website

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Mac’s Janitorial Services, providing Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia with premium commercial cleaning services, is giving back to its loyal customers by announcing a new promotion through the company website. Customers, who call Mac’s Janitorial Services for a free quote on commercial cleaning, will receive 10% off the job when they mention the website. This limited time offer is perfect for businesses looking to clean their property before spring begins. Mac’s Janitorial Services provide commercial cleaning services for privately owned business such as retail stores, private schools, and office complexes around Southern New Jersey. Give Mac’s Janitorial Services a call today, mention the website, and take advantage of this specials offering. Give them a call today at 856-375-1442.



Based in New Jersey, the company’s high-quality workmanship, reliability, and trustworthiness had been able to help it maintain a strong relationship with their clients for over 45 years. One of the keys to the company’s success has been a free, no-obligation quote. Each customer will know the entire price of the project before an employee from Mac’s Janitorial Services begins. One of the fine employees from Mac’s Janitorial Services will be sent to a client’s property to ascertain their cleaning needs. From there, the employees will offer an affordable quote that will not break the budget.



Spring is in the air, and the last thing a business needs, is to be left with a dirty, filthy office building or commercial property. Take the time to call Mac’s Janitorial Services to make sure the building is clean for the spring and summer. By choosing Mac’s Janitorial Services, clients will be ensured that they will have the cleanest property in Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia.



About Mac's Janitorial Services

As a leader in industrial cleaning services, Mac’s Janitorial Services has been providing Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia with premium commercial cleaning for over 45 years. Offering a wide range of janitorial and building maintenance services, the company will complete any task on time and under budget. Over the past forty years, the company has been able to expand its horizons and now offer generalized cleaning, complete floor maintenance, window washing, power washing, disaster cleanup and more. The company provides cleaning services for commercial properties located in Camden, Burlington and all of Gloucester County.



For more information, please visit http://www.macsjanitorial.com/.