Mac's Janitorial Services Announces Office Cleaning Services for Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia This October

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Mac’s Janitorial Services, a provider of janitorial services to Burlington, NJ and surrounding areas of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia, is pleased to announce office cleaning services for businesses operating out of Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia. By using the company’s commercial office cleaning services, businesses can ensure that their work environment is kept clean, tidy and germ-free. The company brings professionalism and experience to each job site, serving Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia areas for over 45 years.



Avoiding having a work area cleaned can lead to disease, injury or more serious health issues. That is why it is important to contact a company that understands how to clean an office thoroughly. By having the office cleaned thoroughly, employees will feel safer, happier and will become more productive because they will not have to worry about their health while at work. Mac’s Janitorial Services takes pride in their work and upon request, can provide references to potential clients. Some of their clients include Kellman Academy, Holy Cross High School, Del-Val and more. Mac’s Janitorial Services is dedicated to relieving any stress that is associated with hiring a commercial cleaning company.



The company provides janitorial services to Burlington, NJ, Gloucester County, Camden, Burlington, Salem and surrounding areas. When there is an office that needs to be clean, Mac’s Janitorial Services will be more than pleased to come out and assess the situation. Other than office buildings, Mac’s Janitorial Services will clean other facilities including schools, retail spaces, parking lots, medical facilities, churches, banks and much more. Business owners interested in having Mac’s cleaning crew come out to their place of work, can visit the company website, call them at 856-231-9009, or fill out the contact form on the website. A company representative will be in contact within 24 hours.



About Mac’s Janitorial Services

As a leader in industrial cleaning services, Mac’s Janitorial Services has been providing Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia with premium commercial cleaning for over 55 years. Offering a wide range of janitorial and building maintenance services, the company will complete any task on time and under budget. Over the past forty years, the company has been able to expand its horizons and now offer generalized cleaning, complete floor maintenance, window washing, power washing, disaster cleanup and more. The company provides cleaning services for commercial properties located in Salem, Camden, Burlington and all of Gloucester County.



For more information, please visit http://www.macsjanitorial.com/.