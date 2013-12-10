Mac's Janitorial Services Now Offering Cleaning Services for Shopping Malls in Mercer County This Holiday Season

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- As the holiday season in rapidly approaching and shopping malls are experiencing an increase of traffic and clientele, Mac's Janitorial Services, a premier commercial cleaning and maintenance service, is pleased to announce they are now offering their experience and professionalism for servicing shopping malls in Mercer County this holiday season. With the influx of shoppers and families visiting to sit on Santa’s lap, the floors, windows, and walls need to be kept in excellent condition. A clean atmosphere serves for a healthy environment and makes a positive impression on the customers and shoppers.



The maintenance professionals from Mac's Janitorial Services are courteous and respectful, using equipment and techniques that meet any client’s standards and leaves them extremely satisfied with the work. If the shopping mall in Mercer County needs a general cleaning or total floor cleaning and power washing, the professionals are able to provide the mall with exceptional service in a timely manner. There is no job too big for the renowned cleaning crew at Mac's Janitorial Services as they will wash the outside windows and refinish floors for particular vendors or retail stores. No matter if the floor is vinyl, ceramic, or stone, the professionals will polish the floor and keep it properly maintained.



For a limited time, commercial businesses and industries can receive 10 percent off their first month’s bill. With years of experience and affordable rates to work around the schedule of the client, Mac's Janitorial Services will make the floors sparkle and provide for a better overall experience in any shopping mall. They offer their services monthly, bi-weekly, or upon request, available for their clients when a maintenance service is absolutely needed. To hear more about their mall cleaning services, or to inquire about a free quote before a decision is made, please call 856-375-1442 or visit their website today.



About Mac’s Janitorial Services

As a leader in industrial cleaning services, Mac’s Janitorial Services has been providing Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia with premium commercial cleaning for over 55 years. Offering a wide range of janitorial and building maintenance services, the company will complete any task on time and under budget. Over the past forty years, the company has been able to expand its horizons and now offer generalized cleaning, complete floor maintenance, window washing, power washing, disaster cleanup and more. The company provides cleaning services for commercial properties located in Salem, Camden, Burlington and all of Gloucester County.



For more information, please visit http://www.macsjanitorial.com/.