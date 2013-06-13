Mac's Janitorial Services Touts a Successful High-Reach Cleaning Job in Pennsauken, NJ

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Mac’s Janitorial Services, performing commercial cleaning in Camden, Burlington, and other areas in Southern Jersey, was recently successful in completing a high-reach cleaning project at Simmons Pet Food in Pennsauken, NJ. As a nation-wide leading pet supply store, Simmons Pet Food needed some hard-to-reach cleaning done and decided to call Mac’s Janitorial Services to get the job done correctly. The crew cleaned the building’s surfaces which were 35 to 40 feet high, by using special lifts. The building’s vents, lights and duct work were cleaned accordingly. The high-reach services provided by Mac’s Janitorial Services eliminate the needs for ladders and expensive equipment, making the process easier and more affordable for the client. When performing high-reach cleaning projects,



Mac’s Janitorial Services uses the most effective pure water cleaning system in the industry.

Mac’s Janitorial Services is a trusted commercial cleaning company to contact for cleaning large industrial buildings such as warehouses. As high-reach deep clean specialists, Mac’s Janitorial Services is equipped with advanced cleaning equipment and machinery that can get the dirtiest jobs done. Without damaging the surface of a building, the cleaning crew will remove any oil stains, dirt, dust particles or anything else that is making a commercial property look dull.



Clients will be assured that the quality of work provided by Mac’s Janitorial Services will be problem-free. Each member of the team has years of residential and commercial cleaning under their belts, so they understand even the most complicated of problems. The equipment and products used for commercial cleaning is environmentally friendly, including no harmful caustics or solvents. Clients of Mac’s Janitorial Services will have their building look attractive again, while saving the environment at the same time.



About Mac's Janitorial Services

As a leader in industrial cleaning services, Mac’s Janitorial Services has been providing Southern New Jersey and Philadelphia with premium commercial cleaning for over 55 years. Offering a wide range of janitorial and building maintenance services, the company will complete any task on time and under budget. Over the past forty years, the company has been able to expand its horizons and now offer generalized cleaning, complete floor maintenance, window washing, power washing, disaster cleanup and more. The company provides cleaning services for commercial properties located in Salem, Camden, Burlington and all of Gloucester County.



For more information, please visit http://www.macsjanitorial.com/.