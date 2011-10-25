Macular Degeneration Affects Nearly 15 Million Americans, Leading Patients to Seek Alternative Healthcare Solutions

Westfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2011 -- Many people do not realize how valuable their vision is until something changes with it. From reading and watching television to identifying faces and safely navigating daily tasks, a person’s sight not only helps them appreciate the vividness of life, but also keeps them safe.



But for the nearly 15 million Americans suffering from macular degeneration, their vision can no longer aid them with the small pleasures and activities other people with excellent eyesight have the privilege of enjoying.



And according to AMD.org, there are more than 200,000 new cases of age-related macular degeneration or ARMD each year.



With the increasing number of macular degeneration diagnoses, patients everywhere are seeking alternative medicine options and turning to Dr. Andy Rosenfarb, one of only six practitioners in the world performing Micro Acupuncture™. Dr. Rosenfarb is a licensed acupuncturist in NJ specializing in eye conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, retinitis pigmentosa and more.



Micro Acupuncture is a new procedure involving 48 newly discovered acupuncture points located online in the hands and feet and not associated with any other acupuncture system.



It is used for a variety of medically-diagnosed eye conditions, including as macular degeneration treatment, peripheral retinopathy, retinal detachment, glaucoma and more.



According to Dr. Rosenfarb’s website, AcupunctureHealth.net, more than 5,000 people have been treated with this procedure throughout Europe, and more than 10,000 people have benefited from Micro Acupuncture treatment in the U.S. Ninety-eight percent of the patients treated have had a marked improvement in their vision.



With its increasingly more common diagnosis, macular degeneration is the slow deterioration of the macula cells, a tiny yellowish area near the center of the retina where vision is the most precise. The deterioration affects a person’s central vision used for reading, writing, driving and recognizing faces.



Past acupuncture patients with macular degeneration have said Dr. Rosenfarb’s expertise helped improve their vision greatly.



“After only a few days of treatment, I can see much better,” said Jim, a 59-year-old past patient. “The improvement in my vision is remarkable. I feel as if the cobwebs have swept away and my windows have been cleared.”



In addition to treating eye conditions, Dr. Rosenfarb offers an array of alternative health solutions, including Chinese medicine.



About Acupuncture Health Associates

Dr. Andy Rosenfarb is a licensed acupuncturist and doctor of naturopathic medicine. With more than 13 years of professional experience, Dr. Rosenfarb specializes in the treatment of eye conditions such as macular degeneration, retinitis pigmentosa and glaucoma. Although located in New Jersey, people fly to see him from all over the world for his specialized treatments. For more information, visit http://www.AcupunctureHealth.net