Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific to 2019 - Existing Angiogenics Retain Dominance Though High Unmet Need Remains market report to its offering

Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific to 2019 - Existing Angiogenics Retain Dominance Though High Unmet Need Remains provides in-depth insights into the macular degeneration market forecast until 2019 for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region covering the four countries of Australia, China, India and Japan. It also covers disease epidemiology; treatment algorithms; treatment patterns; an in-depth analysis of clinical trials including failure rate analysis, pipeline analysis; and an analysis of deals relevant to macular degeneration. Apart from these the report also includes a heat map for the macular degeneration marketed products. GBI Research analysis shows that the APAC ophthalmology market for macular degeneration was valued at $675.7m in 2012. The market is expected to grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% for the forecast period and will reach $1,016m by 2019. Increase in the aging population and high annual cost of therapy of the marketed drugs are expected to drive the market valuations through 2019. However, the predominant off-label usage of Avastin for the treatment of the disease especially in developing countries like India and China act as a major barrier for growth of the market during the forecast period.



Scope



- Disease overview along with treatment algorithms and treatment usage patterns



- Market size and forecast for the macular degeneration market in APAC from 2012 to 2019



- Major marketed products in the APAC along with a heat map



- In-depth analysis of pipeline along with clinical trial failure analysis



- Key drivers and restraints that have had a significant impact on the market



- Key licensing and co-development agreements in the macular degeneration market



Reasons to Buy



- Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential



- Develop market entry and expansion strategies by identifying the potential regions and therapeutic segments poised for strong growth



- Devise a more effectively tailored country strategy through the understanding of key drivers and barriers in the macular degeneration market



- Develop key strategic initiatives by understanding the key focus areas and leading companies



- Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships



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