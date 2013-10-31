Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific to 2019: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific to 2019 - Existing Angiogenics Retain Dominance Though High Unmet Need Remains”, which provides in-depth insights into the macular degeneration market forecast until 2019 for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region covering the four countries of Australia, China, India and Japan. It also covers disease epidemiology; treatment algorithms; treatment patterns; an in-depth analysis of clinical trials including failure rate analysis, pipeline analysis; and an analysis of deals relevant to macular degeneration. Apart from these the report also includes a heat map for the macular degeneration marketed products.



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GBI Research analysis shows that the APAC ophthalmology market for macular degeneration was valued at $675.7m in 2012. The market is expected to grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6% for the forecast period and will reach $1,016m by 2019. Increase in the aging population and high annual cost of therapy of the marketed drugs are expected to drive the market valuations through 2019. However, the predominant off-label usage of Avastin for the treatment of the disease especially in developing countries like India and China act as a major barrier for growth of the market during the forecast period.



Scope



Disease overview along with treatment algorithms and treatment usage patterns

Market size and forecast for the macular degeneration market in APAC from 2012 to 2019

Major marketed products in the APAC along with a heat map

In-depth analysis of pipeline along with clinical trial failure analysis

Key drivers and restraints that have had a significant impact on the market

Key licensing and co-development agreements in the macular degeneration market



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Reasons to Buy



Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential

Develop market entry and expansion strategies by identifying the potential regions and therapeutic segments poised for strong growth

Devise a more effectively tailored country strategy through the understanding of key drivers and barriers in the macular degeneration market

Develop key strategic initiatives by understanding the key focus areas and leading companies

Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships



Table of Content



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Macular Degeneration Asia-Pacific Market to 2019 – Introduction

2.1 Symptoms

2.2 Etiology

2.3 Pathophysiology

2.3.1 Disease Initiation

2.3.2 Disease Propagation

2.4 Classification

2.4.1 Early AMD

2.4.2 Intermediate AMD

2.4.3 Advanced AMD

2.5 Co-morbidities and Complications

2.6 Diagnosis

2.6.1 History

2.6.2 Examination

2.6.3 Diagnostic Tests

2.7 Epidemiology

2.8 Prognosis and Disease Staging

2.9 Treatment Options

2.9.1 Pharmacological

2.9.2 Treatment Algorithms and Prescribing Habits

2.9.3 Non-pharmacological Care



3 Macular Degeneration Asia-Pacific Market to 2019 – Marketed Products

3.1 Therapeutic Landscape

3.1.1 Lucentis (ranibizumab) – Novartis AG/Roche (Genentech)

3.1.2 Eylea (aflibercept) – Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Bayer Healthcare

3.1.3 Avastin (bevacizumab) – Genentech (Roche)

3.1.4 Macugen (pegaptanib sodium) – Valeant Pharmaceuticals/Pfizer

3.1.5 Visudyne (verteporfin injection) – Novartis AG

3.1.6 Triamcinolone Acetonide

3.2 Comparative Efficacy and Safety



4 Macular Degeneration Asia-Pacific Market to 2019 – Pipeline for Disease

4.1 Overall Pipeline

4.2 Pipeline Analysis by Molecule Type

4.3 Pipeline Analysis by Mechanism of Action

4.4 Clinical Trials

4.4.1 Failure Rate

4.4.2 Clinical Trial Duration

4.4.3 Clinical Trial Size

4.5 Promising Drug Candidates in the Pipeline

4.5.1 MC-1101 – MacuCLEAR, Inc.

4.5.2 KH902 (Fumintide) – Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceuticals Group Co., Ltd.



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