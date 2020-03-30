Macular Edema Therapeutics Market Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis by 2025 – Allergan, Novartis, Roche

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Macula is oval yellowish area surrounding the center of retina in the eye. Macular edema is the state when fluid and protein start accumulating under macula resulting swelling in the eye. Due to this swelling, central vision of eye get distorted. Macular edema is classified into two types namely cystoids macular edema (CME) and diabetic macular edema (DME).



The market of macular edema is dominated by North America which is followed by Europe due tremendous number of population suffering from diabetics. Asia Pacific region have also shown faster rate of increases of macular edema therapeutics market. While Africa and Australia have low market of Macular edema. In Asia pacific region India, China and Brazil have shown emerging growth in the global market of macular edema therapeutics.



In 2018, the global Macular Edema Therapeutics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Segment by Key players:

- Allergan

- Novartis

- Roche

- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

- Pfizer

- Bayer



Segment by Type:

- Laser Treatment

- Anti-VEGF Injection

- Anti-Inflammatory Treatment

- Vitrectomy Magnet Folding and Suspension System



Segment by Application:

- Cystoid Macular Edema (CME)

- Diabetic Macular Edema(DME)



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. MACULAR EDEMA THERAPEUTICS Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. MACULAR EDEMA THERAPEUTICS Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. MACULAR EDEMA THERAPEUTICS Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global MACULAR EDEMA THERAPEUTICS Market Forecast

4.5.1. MACULAR EDEMA THERAPEUTICS Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. MACULAR EDEMA THERAPEUTICS Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. MACULAR EDEMA THERAPEUTICS Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global MACULAR EDEMA THERAPEUTICS Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. MACULAR EDEMA THERAPEUTICS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global MACULAR EDEMA THERAPEUTICS Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. MACULAR EDEMA THERAPEUTICS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global MACULAR EDEMA THERAPEUTICS Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. MACULAR EDEMA THERAPEUTICS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global MACULAR EDEMA THERAPEUTICS Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. MACULAR EDEMA THERAPEUTICS Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global MACULAR EDEMA THERAPEUTICS Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



