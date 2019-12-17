MacXDVD Announced Biggest Christmas Sale Ever with 70% Discount on Special Xmas Pack and Hot Products

Chengdu, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2019 -- MacXDVD has just announced its 2019 Merry Christmas Sale, which will give customers the exclusive opportunity to get the company's best-selling DVD ripper, HD video converter, iPhone manager, and 4K video player at up to 70% and save big on an assortment of hot products. The sale, which begins today and runs through December 31, is the largest and longest-running holiday event of its kind. All selected items will enable customers to complete a host of Christmas projects with ease; from holiday-spirit movies to family videos.



The special 4-in-1 Xmas pack is available at $49.95 only, a savings of $120 off the usual price. Check out the entire Christmas sale at https://www.macxdvd.com/special-offer/



Rejoice! Christmas is upon us with jam-packed calendars filled with shopping, holiday parties, travel plans, and family union. The Christmas media content is the one thing users won't have to worry about - with MacXDVD's 2019 special Xmas pack, all the Santa movie lineup, party background music, precious holiday recordings & photos, other media content are taken care of. Four world's leading multimedia programs are at customers' fingertips to help bring people together in front of the TV and make it easy for families and friends to spend quality time with one another.



Included in MacXDVD's 2019 Special Xmas Pack are 4 flagship apps:

MacX DVD Ripper Pro: a strong DVD ripper for macOS that has proved to be especially effective when dealing with region-locked discs, encrypted titles, homemade and tough DVDs. It offers industry-leading options to backup old & classic Christmas DVDs 1:1 to ISO, Video_TS folder, MPEG and rip DVDs on Mac to every major video format, including HEVC, H.265, MOV, MP4, MKV, AVI for easier share and playback on phones, tablets, TVs, NAS, game consoles, etc. The support for Intel QSV, Nvidia, and AMD ensures fast DVD ripping speed, making it possible to rip a full DVD within 5 minutes.



MacX Video Converter Pro: a video converter that is designed to convert 4K and HD videos. It's updated regularly with HEVC codec, 60fps, 8K resolution, GPU acceleration, and other latest technologies to smoothly convert HD, 4K, and even 8K footages from iPhone, GoPro, DJI, DSLR cameras, other modern devices into 420+ formats & profiles. The unique Level-3 Hardware Acceleration lets users process 4K and high-res videos on computers fast without stutters. More than that, it also offers a 4K video compressor, video editor, slideshow maker, and online video downloader.



MacX MediaTrans: a one-click iPhone data manager that makes the data transfer between iDevices and computers extremely fast and easy. Via simple clicks, users can sync selected or massive photos, songs, videos, ringtones, books, etc. in a matter of seconds without confusing settings or a complicated interface. It will also turn songs into ringtones, auto convert incompatible video/audio formats, create playlists, mount iDevices, encrypt local media files, and do more.



5KPlayer: a free video player that plays virtually everything from common media formats to 4K/5K/FUHD and 360° videos. The GPU decoding allows it to play intensive codecs like HEVC, VP9 and high-res footages without stutters or freezes. The smooth playback and crisp picture make it one of the users' favorite.



"Christmas is a great time to gather the family for movies, music, photos, and other entertainment", said Jack Han, CEO of MacXDVD Software, Inc., "It's also the busiest time of year. We're pleased to offer every user the disc & video processing power and convenience of our products with big savings."



Pricing and Availability

The MacX Christmas Gift Pack, with four powerful media program, is 70% off at $49.95 from today to December 31, 2019. Otherwise, it will cost $169.95 for a single license. The gift pack comes with a lifetime upgrade and 7/24 tech support. More than that, 50%-56% discounts are offered on the company's best sellers during Christmas. Check the details at https://www.macxdvd.com/special-offer/



