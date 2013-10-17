MacZot Offers One-Day Limited 75% off of Leawo Tunes Cleaner for Mac to Clean Up iTunes

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- MacZot, a famous platform that offers Mac users with high discounted items and big savings, today officially announced the all its readers could get Leawo Tunes Cleaner for Mac with up to 75% price cut. This one-day limited Tunes Cleaner Mac 75% Off will be valid only on October 17th. Any MacZot reader could get this Mac iTunes cleaner program to clean up and repair iTunes music library effectively.



“Leawo Tunes Cleaner for Mac is a smart and simple iTunes cleanup tool that seamlessly cleans up, reorganizes and repairs your iTunes music library and external music library in a few simple clicks,” according to MacZot editors.



Leawo Tunes Cleaner for Mac is a comprehensive music library cleanup app for Mac users to clean up iTunes music library and external music folders as well. It could automatically detect and delete duplicates in iTunes and other music folders to make iTunes music library and other music folders free from duplicates. Also, it could delete songs that have no source files in music library. The internal Quick Scan and Deep Scan modes to scan song duplicates could help iTunes users easily detect song duplicates on different requirements.



Besides removing song duplicates, Leawo Tunes Cleaner for Mac can automatically download and add music tags to iTunes music library and other music files. It could get album artwork, add missing music tags including artists and albums, and add music tags to complete music info manually, etc. Furthermore, this iTunes cleaner program is smart enough to perfect and complete music info on the basis of existing music tags.



By fixing music files, Leawo Tunes Cleaner for Mac allows users to apply fixed music files to iTunes or original music folders in only one click. iTunes music library and other external music folders could be easily reorganized and repaired in a few clicks.



“We designed this Tunes Cleaner for Mac as a professional iTunes cleaner program for Mac users, and it really does what it’s supposed to do,” said Steven, CEO of Leawo Software.



Leawo Tunes Cleaner is originally priced at $39.99. But on October 17th on MacZot, any person could get this iTunes cleaner app at $9.99 only, up to 75% off.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo is holding the 2013 Halloween Giveaway and Special Offer activity. For details, please visit: http://www.leawo.org/promotion/halloween-offer/.