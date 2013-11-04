macZot Officially Launched 24-Hour Limited 67% off YouTube Downloader for Mac on Nov. 4th

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- macZot, a place where people can get great Mac apps at great prices, officially announced its today’s ZOT Daily to be the YouTube Downloader for Mac from Leawo Software, a leading and reliable multimedia software developer. This Mac YouTube downloader program is 67% price off on macZot for only 24 hours to all macZot readers exclusively. Any macZot reader has the chance to get this 24-hour limited YouTube Downloader for Mac.



Being the largest video-sharing website on the Internet around the world, YouTube offers the most videos online in various themes, like music, sports, gaming, education, movies, TV shows, news, live shows, etc. However, the fact is that YouTube videos couldn’t be downloaded for offline enjoying directly. If people need to download YouTube videos to iPhone, iPad, Surface and other devices for offline video enjoying anytime anywhere, they have to use 3rd-party YouTube downloading apps.



Leawo YouTube Downloader for Mac is just such kind of app. According to macZot, this YouTube Downloader for Mac could “Offer the worlds’ easiest way & fastest speed to instantly download YouTube video on Mac for offline watching!” It could easily download YouTube videos and convert YouTube videos to multiple video formats like MP4, AVI, MOV, M4V, MKV, 3GP, etc. for various media players.



Videos from various video sharing sites are downloadable via Leawo’s YouTube Downloader for Mac, including: YouTube, Facebook, VEVO, Dailymotion, Break, Veoh, Metacafe, LiveLeak, Aol, TED, BlipTV, VideoBash, Funny or Die, GodTube, eBaum's World, etc. With this Mac YouTube Downloader, people could easily enjoy online videos offline on various media players and portable devices like iPhone (5S and 5C included), iPad 4, Lumia 920, Galaxy S4, HTC One X, Xperia Z, Surface, Xoom, etc. This online video downloader could convert online videos to these devices in diversified formats with parameters adjustable, including: codec, aspect ratio, frame rate, bit rate, sample rate, channel, video size, etc.



This YouTube Downloader for Mac even offers plugin for Safari for quick online video downloading. Once the plugin is installed, people could click the download icon on the already playing online videos to start downloading playing videos.



Price and availability

Leawo YouTube Downloader for Mac is originally priced at $29.95. But on November 4th, it’s 67% price off for macZot readers exclusively. All macZot readers could get this Mac online video downloader program at $9.95 only.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Currently, Leawo’s YouTube Downloader for Mac is 67% price cut on Maczot.com. For details, please visit http://maczot.com/.