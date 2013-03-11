Mad Hippie Introduces Natural Skin Care Products

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- Mad Hippie Advanced Skin Care, a natural skin care company based in Austin, Texas, specializes in manufacturing and selling natural skin care products. These products are manufactured by using scientifically advanced actives along with natural antioxidants to result in products that would impart results effectively and in a small period of time. The reasonably-priced products from the company encompass skin care and facial care.



The products from Mad Hippie use high concentrations of active ingredients leaving out harmful chemicals helping people see results in no time. Parabens, synthetic color and fragrance are absolutely avoided in these products. The Mad Hippie products can be purchased from the online store available in the official website of the company. The website also offers a number of recommendations and tips in its blog that will aid people to take care of their skin naturally.



The company states, “By combining the most advanced peptides in skin with the best natural antioxidants, Mad Hippie gives the skin just what it needs to look its best.”



The product range from the company offers the best facial care and includes exfoliating cream, eye cream, face cream, Vitamin C Serum, skin products, cream cleanser and peptides. These products are available at reasonable prices and special offers are available on combo packs as well. The company guarantees results within 60 days of their use.



A. Richards from Austin was ecstatic after using Mad Hippie Face Cream. Richards said, “I was so happy to find a cream that combined all of my favorite natural ingredients into one. It seems many face creams out there are simply moisturizers that don’t actually do much. But I have found Mad Hippie to be very effective in smoothing wrinkles, while not leaving my skin feeling greasy.”



The Mad Hippie products have received several recognitions. TruthInAging.com has reviewed it as the ‘best beauty product under $50 of 2012’, Natural Solutions Magazine called it ‘best facial moisturizer’ and Sophie Uliano, the NY Times bestselling author considers the Mad Hippie product as the best daily serum.



Visit the official website of Mad Hippie (www.madhippie.com) to view the complete range of products from the company, various offers and for purchasing the products from the online store.



About Mad Hippie Advanced Skin Care

