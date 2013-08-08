The Mad Music Asylum Looks to Rescue Commercial Radio

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- It’s great music, it’s fresh and fun – in fact, it’s a bit Mad – And The Mad Music Asylum is poised to make a splash on a commercial radio station near you.



The Mad Music Asylum is a new four hour weekly syndicated radio show featuring great music and commentary. It is programmed and positioned to create a loyal following of listeners for its affiliates around the country. The show features music from the last five decades of rock and roll with a little twist. “Much of the music played on the show is music that never got much play on commercial radio” says the producer of the show. In addition to a few of the “hits” listeners have come to know and love, The Mad Music Asylum will play music from very familiar artists but songs that never quite saw the ‘light of play.’” The show is aimed at the late baby boom generation and beyond because in addition to such classic artists as The Beatles, The Stones, Van Morrison and Springsteen, The Asylum ventures into some more recent offerings as well. The producer believes that if you play a good variety of music, people will listen and advertisers will want to come back to radio as a means of getting their message out.



“It’s simple,” says the producer of the show. “Over the past three decades commercial playlists have become so homogenized and predictable, that people quit listening. Playlists are uniformly formatted all over the country and even the best stations have a playlist of, at most, 500 songs for music made over the past 50 years! That’s 10 songs a year – less than one a month! We all know that recording artists have produced thousands more songs, great songs!”



The Mad Music Asylum is produced in a very station-friendly wrapping that is both ‘all about the music,’ but also about increasing listeners and advertising revenue for its affiliates. While it’s true that The Asylum has a broad ranging, anything goes kind of posture, the show should fit in well with a variety of well-established commercial formats.



In addition to special segments each week, the program offers fresh commentary, pop culture references spanning 40 years and audio clips from movies that shaped our lives. “It will be fun to listen to the radio again!” is a tweet from an anxious listener.



The producer intends to use social media and traditional newspaper and magazine marketing to create a loyal base of listeners, who in turn share it through their social media contacts, prompted by The Asylum’s “street team.”



The goals are the same as they were 40 years ago; higher ratings and increased ad dollars for affiliate stations, wider audiences for artists and a more exciting and meaningful experience for listeners. It’s not Mad to give people what they want and to be rewarded for it!



Keep an ear out for the show and if you can’t get The Mad Music Asylum in your town, call your radio station and tell them that you are ready to be committed to The Mad Music Asylum. Give us a listen and keep up with us at www.themadmusicasylum.com. You can also connect with us through Facebook, Twitter, Google+ or MySpace.



The Mad Music Asylum awaits!



For program directors and station managers looking for more information or to request a demo, contact us at 347.687.4279 or at themadmusicasylum@gmail.com



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