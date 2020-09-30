MADBUCKSZ, Bronx's Famed Rapper & Indie Artist Launches "Starbucksz" Music Album

Bronx, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- MADBUCKSZ, an indie artist, rapper and music producer from Bronx is pleased to announce the release of his latest album "Starbucksz". The exclusive songs are available on Spotify, Reverbnation, Madbucksz website and various other online music platforms. The music album features some of the best and outstanding compositions such as Success, Trap House, Dreams, Worth It, Trap House Feat, The Build Up Who R U, Do Me, Bounce, Better, Who You Ridin'Wit, Talking to a Boss, Clap 4 Me, Bag, Rain, Bip in My Drip, Turn Up and Little Things. The album is packed with lyrical wonders, inspirational and through-provoking messages with a hard-hitting flow of music.



Hitseakersz which was started in 2016 by Madbucksz and his partner Monica Nicole, is now a busy recording studio with a team of artists called Hitseakersz create great music. Madbucksz is known for his creativity and zeal for music composition. "I realized that I had the gift and an ear for music as I processed information rapidly and learned extremely fast how to find my own sound as an artist/lyricist and as a producer", says Madbucksz. "Over time my work ethic outgrew other people's availability so I decided to build my own foundation with the help of my wife Monica Nicole who helped me get my first real studio situated and that was the fresh start I needed to become my own individual as an artist", added Madbucksz. The couple shares the same desire and hunger which has helped them create the best music ever, they are planning to release this album as a sophomore album in 2021.



To know more visit https://www.instagram.com/hitseakersz_ty/ and https://hitseakersz-music-group-enterainment.business.site/



About MADBUCKSZ

MADBUCKSZ is an Indie Hip Hop Rap and Trap Artist, music promoter and manager based at Bronx, New York. Madbucksz is also the owner of Hitseakerz Music Group Entertainment, a record company helping talented music and rap artists record and publish their music. Madbucksz has worked with many talented artists such as Mike Maze, Jbeatz, Bash, Scorpio R.I.P, Tyrone and many more.



Media Contact

Hitseakersz Music Group Entertainment

Address: Bronx, New York

Phone: 718-964-8103

Website: http://madbucksz.com/

https://instagram.com/madbucksz?igshid=etflo9pbd3o9