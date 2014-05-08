'Madcap Music and More' Announces Commencement of Operation

Bolingbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Madcap Music And More today announced the commencement of operations. With the same, customers across the country would be able to purchase from a huge collection of t-shirts, hats and hoodies and music CDs. The internet based company offers t-shirts related to sports, musical, horror, artistic, novelty, fantasy and many more. The company deals in only new and exclusive products.



When contacted, a spokesperson from the company said, “We are extremely excited to announce the launch of our company. We will be offering a number of products to our customer’s at cost effective prices. We ensure that our customers are happy and satisfied with our services and products.” He further added, “We also plan to add more products in the line- up including mixed martial arts t-shirts and related apparel in times to come. We aim to be the most preferred alternative when it comes to offering licensed products of different brands and concerts.”



According to the sources, ‘Madcap Music And More’ would be offering major brands such as Tap Out and Kimono’s along with MMA t-shirts and hats to its customers. The store is presenting huge collection when it comes to rock, pop or country music vinyl records including tee shirts related to classic rock, heavy metal, rock music vinyl records, blues, country, jazz, southern rock, blues rock, alternative - grunge rock, new wave, indie rock, punk rock, gothic rock / metal and hip hop/ rap and more.



The online store is providing wide range in wears such as alternative Indie Shirts, Heavy Metal T-Shirts, Classic -Hard Rock Shirts, Punk Rock T-Shirts, Viking, Pagan Shirts, Hat’s, Cap’s, and Lid’s and music posters including Music Posters, Classic Rock Posters, Heavy Metal Posters, Punk Rock Posters and a lot more.



About Madcap Music And More

Madcap Music And More is an Illinois located, internet based company that is providing licensed band and concert t-shirts, hats and hoodies along with other band apparel to customers across the US.



Contact Information

Contact Person:

Contact Number: 800-976-0373

Website: http://madcapmusicandmore.com/

Address: Madcap Music And More, 503 Kildeer Dr. Bolingbrook, IL 60440