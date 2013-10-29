Maddox Management Announced Their 2nd Annual Halloween Home Decorating Contest in Albuquerque NM

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Maddox Management, a full-service residential and commercial property management company servicing both renters and property owners in Albuquerque, NM announced their 2nd Annual Halloween Home Decorating Contest.



To enter residents simply need to take a picture of their decorated home and post it on Maddox Management’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/MaddoxManagement ) with a short description. Maddox Management will then share it on their wall and in their "Albuquerque Area Spooky Houses" photo album.



Winners will be determined by "Likes". The photo that gets the most "Likes" by midnight on Halloween (October 31st, 2013) will be the 1st place winner and the photo that gets the 2nd most "Likes" by midnight on Halloween will be the 2nd place winner. "Likes" on page posts and in the photo album will be added to determine total.



Many residents are excited about the prizes. The 1st Place receives a $50 Gift Certificate to Artichoke Cafe, 2nd Place receives a $25 Gift Certificate to Farina Alto Pizzeria & Wine Bar. Winners will be announced on Maddox Management’s Facebook page on Nov 1st 2013.



Eligibility: Contest is open to anyone, 18 or older, who lives in the Albuquerque metropolitan area. However, entries must be of the contestant’s home and in good taste. Any entry found to violate this rule will be disqualified and removed.



Albuquerque’s premier property management company’s representative provided some hints on how to win: “Enter right away! The sooner you enter, the sooner you can begin collecting "Likes". Also, once you post on our page and we add the picture to our album, SHARE both to your friends and ask them to "Like" your picture.” – said Damon Maddox.



About Maddox Management

A family-run business, Maddox Management has been offering their services to the local community for over 30 years. The Maddox Management team is a part of both The Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors and the Realtors Association of New Mexico. They are highly trained in what it takes to be put green building practices to use. This company is highly involved in their local community and they truly care about making it a better place for people to both live and work. They believe in giving back to their community and they have done this by help local Little League teams as well as the GAAR Leadership Development Team and local Cub Scout packs.



Contact Information

To contact the team at Maddox Management, call 505-242-0989. The toll free number is 888-248-0969. Their offices are now located at 515 Central Ave. NE, Suite 200 Albuquerque, NM 81702. They can also be reached through their Facebook and Twitter pages as well as their YouTube channel and their website at http://www.maddoxmgmt.com.