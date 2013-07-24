Maddox Management in Albuquerque Announces They Are Moving to a New Location

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Maddox Management has announced that they are moving their office to a new address at 515 Central Ave. NE, Suite 200 Albuquerque, NM 81702. Maddox Management has been New Mexico’s leading property management company for over 30 years. The recent move by their Albuquerque office to its new location at central Ave NE, reflects their continued commitment to the community. With thousands of people affected by their property management services, the move to the new headquarters was eminent. Customers can expect Maddox Management to provide the same level of high quality care as before.



Maddox Management works with both residential and business properties. They manage homes for rent, as well as lofts, studios and apartments. The experts of Maddox Management are always willing and able to help New Mexico residents find the perfect place to live or do business.



Maddox Management is committed to helping residents and businesses know as much as possible about green, energy-saving products and practices as well as how to implement and integrate them into the office or home environment and lifestyle.



About Maddox Management

A family-run business, Maddox Management has been offering their services to the local community for over 30 years. The Maddox Management team is a part of both The Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors and the Realtors Association of New Mexico. They are highly trained in what it takes to be put green building practices to use. This company is highly involved in their local community and they truly care about making it a better place for people to both live and work. They believe in giving back to their community and they have done this by help local Little League teams as well as the GAAR Leadership Development Team and local Cub Scout packs.



For More Information

To contact the team at Maddox Management, call 505-242-0989. The toll free number is 888-248-0969. Their offices are now located at 515 Central Ave. NE, Suite 200 Albuquerque, NM 81702. They can also be reached through their Facebook and Twitter pages as well as their YouTube channel and their website at http://www.maddoxmgmt.com.