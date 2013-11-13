Made in the Shade Launches Extended Line of Window Coverings to Meet Increased Demand

Sherwood Park, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Statistics from the home improvement industry indicate renovation efforts have exceeded $134 billion dollars with modest enhancements currently being a primary focus for the majority of homeowners. Though kitchen and bathroom enlargements, as well as room additions, continue to draw interest, a number of consumers are beginning to realize the value of revamping their existing space. In light of this current trend, Made In The Shade Central Alberta has launched their newly extended line of window coverings.



Said Terence Zelman of Made In The Shade Central Alberta, "While window treatment s were once considered an afterthought in home improvement, interior designers and Realtors alike now agree they are major components in enhancing the appearance of any room. Blinds are becoming particularly popular due to the variety of designs and features now available; of course, the appropriate color choice would depend largely on the intentions of the homeowner."



The company's design experts recommend wood plantation shutters for the most used areas of the home, such as the living room, kitchen and dining area, because of their beauty and classic elegance. This can be a costly investment, but their inventory also includes faux wood versions offering the same aesthetic value at a reduced price. Hues of stain and paint should blend in well with the home's other decor without being overpowering.



For those concerned with reducing their home's heating and cooling costs, Made In The Shade offers an array of options that increase energy efficiency. Shades and shutters are available in double and triple-cell honeycomb varieties, which filter light while insulating against the outside elements and preventing energy loss. They also provide state of the art solar shades, known for blocking up to 97 percent of UV rays. Zelman noted solar shades of the past lost credibility due to their transparent nature at night; however, the company's current stock offers integral fabric roller shades for night time use.



Clients who are sprucing up their home with the intent to sell may be interested in the energy saving alternatives, even though they may not reap the full benefits of their efficiency. Realtors insist new window treatments are a major selling point for a home. Potential buyers will be impressed with the idea of lower heating and cooling costs. Made In The Shade's design team stated window coverings purchased for homes on the market should be strictly neutral in color rather than matching the current owner's decor.



Concluded Zelman, "Regardless of whether our clients are renewing their interior for their own enjoyment or for increasing their home's resale value, our experts can help them choose the right window treatments. During our free in-home estimates, we measure windows, provide samples, explain the benefits of each option and offer advice on which choices would best meet their needs and preferences. We help them make an enlightened decision and provide an estimate on the final cost."



About Made In The Shade Central Alberta

The staff of Made In The Shade Central Alberta offers the unique experience of bringing their showroom to their clients' homes. They believe it is vital to allow clients to see how light, furnishings and decor affect the appearance of window treatments before committing to a final decision. With personalized service, a vast selection of window coverings including shutters, shades and blinds Sherwood Park and guaranteed low prices, they take pride in providing complete customer satisfaction.