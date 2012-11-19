"Made It Large at Just 21 - Karrin Rachelle"

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Women empowerment has grown with time, and many women have proved their mettle by showing that they can also do things successfully, they too have talent and it’s not difficult to make it large.



Karrin Rachelle, a famous figure in the US, has reached a very high level in life, adding feather after feather to her hat. She is a very renowned face in the film industry as has mastered her skills in the field of acting, and modeling. Besides, she is also a very creative make-up artist and a skilled spokes model of various ad campaigns and various multi national fashion industries, all of this just at a young age of 21, a true inspiration for the youth.



She has spent her life struggling to achieve her aim, sacrificing all the fun and frolic one normally enjoys at such a young age, just to be something big in life and make everyone proud of her. Not only is she a multi-tasker at work but also has been the cover page for various magazines including health magazines, beauty and health magazines, food and drinks magazine, and fashion magazines such as the vogue, in which she has been featured several times.



Having done tons of ad campaigns, for which she has been awarded, they are just a cakewalk for her now. She has walked for various fashion designers and assisted them in make up and hair styling as well.



She has been born and brought up in Las Vegas. She did her schooling but left it midway because she prioritized her career and ambition more than her studies. A very warm, loving and down to earth person, even after achieving so much in life, humanity is still maintained in her, which makes her more adorable and lovable. She is god gifted in terms of beauty. A very versatile actress cum model of the United States has made it big a very tender age.



Karrin is a photography lover, who loves to get clicked at any point of the day at any given point of time as she has priceless expressions that can steal anyone’s heart away. Her age and beauty create magic both on screen as well as off screen. An actress who charms everyone with her knowledge, creativity and skills, leaves all of us surprised and delighted.



Even after achieving so much in life, she doesn’t forget to stay connected to her fans. She has her own blog, websites, and accounts in twitter, Facebook and other social networking websites.



She has always wanted to be a part of the media industry and has done justice to her work while experimenting her hand in many divisions of this industry. She does only those things, which she is passionate about and she always follows her dreams and has been successful in achieving them.



