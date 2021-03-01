Made with Love Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its Advent Calendars

Kelowna, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- Made with Love is a British Columbia based Canadian startup that creates custom advent calendars for adults. These advent calendars are designed for all milestones in life and the team of MWL has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for its advent calendar concepts. From Pregnancy Advent Calendar to School Start Calendar, each calendar represents special stages of life, and they can also be used as a perfect thoughtful gift to a loved one.



"We are raising funds to help launch three concepts, which include the School Start, Graduation, and Full Moon Advent Calendars." Said Brandy Ketlo, the Founder of Made with Love Canada, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "Our Pregnancy Advent Calendar is already established, and it is getting a phenomenal response from around the world." She added. According to Brandy, the team of Made with Love Canada is grateful to those from around the world, who supported this startup and the ideas it represents.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/mwlovecanada/advent-calendars-for-adults-and-all-milestones and backers from around the world can become a part of this project and support Brandy by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of CA$ 30,000, and The MWL Team is offering its calendars as rewards for the backers. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About The MWL Team

The MWL Team is an inspiring Canadian startup that creates advent calendars for adults with love. These calendars are designed for all major milestones of life and can help people stay on the right track and focused. The startup is currently raising funds and support for this project on Kickstarter and it is welcoming backers from around the world to pledge and donate with love.



