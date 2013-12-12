Madelena Continues to Recreate Rene Lalique Glass Pieces

Wickford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- The legacy of Rene Lalique, the master of fine glass making and a renowned designer and jewelry maker, continues to live on through his glass art collections that have been a true representation of intricate glass sculpting and elegant functionality for half a century. All his creations are kept alive through Madelena, maker and distributor of luxurious glass pieces inspired by Italian art deco and naturalist art.



Rene Lalique’s years of being an exemplar of jewelry craftsmanship have been transformed into different upscale glass pieces that are not just oozing with sophistication but with real functional value. Madelena makes every home a purveyor of royalty with statement collections, such as mirrors, picture frames, menu and tissue holders, paperweights and desk accents, lighting fixtures and lamps, ashtrays and perfume bottles. Lalique glass also comes in everyday dining necessities, such as plates, wine glasses, decanters, wine bottles, bowls and pitchers – all pieces that are no less than pristine.



Among its glass art pieces, its clocks and vases remain the bestsellers, perfect for gifts and mementos. And because the level of craftsmanship given to each piece is of the highest quality, all clients are guaranteed with long-lasting collections that will last for more generations to come, a true statement of the timeless designs that the master has showcased on all of his legacy.



To ensure that all pieces from Madelena are authentic designs from the master, each design comes with a unique R Lalique mark that no manufacturer of fake glass pieces can copy. Restoration services are also accepted for genuine pieces from the collection. Madelena guarantees that all restored pieces will look no less than new.



Visit R Lalique’s online portfolio for all your pre-orders and reservations, or watch out for the new releases every Monday. To stay updated with new designs and special offers, sign up to the company’s newsletter listing and receive a notification.