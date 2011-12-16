Madhvi Bhadja: New Authorized Clean Green Nation Partner in Highland, Indiana

Highland, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2011 -- Madhvi Bhadja is now an authorized Clean Green Nation partner. As of 2011, energy saving products have become more available to home and business owners. Wright specializes in solar power, wind LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



Consumers interested in being eco friendly can take advantage of the products and information available from Clean Green Nation. The company is dedicated to providing valuable information to consumers so they may make educated energy choices. By working with the leading manufacturers of solar and wind energy. Clean Green Nation is able to offer home and business owners the best in Energy Star appliances and renewable energy options at affordable rates.



By meeting with Madhvi Bhadja, consumers in the Highland Area can participate in green shopping in Highland, IN and learn more about solar and wind energy facts. There is also an online store where consumers can browse a full selection of useful energy efficiency products. Clean Green Nation offers everything from LED light bulbs to water heater blankets to wind power kits for consumers. The small changes that consumers make in their home or business can have a positive impact on their electricity bills. On average, consumers can save up to 60% on the cost of their electricity bills. By also installing solar panels, solar shingles or wind energy, consumers can eliminate their need for natural resources and help overcome the countries dependency on foreign oil. Area residents who are interested in learning more about the benefits of green energy should not hesitate to contact Madhvi Bhadja.



About Clean Green Nation

Clean Green Nation is the leading manufacturer of green energy products. The company works throughout Canada and the United States to provide sustainable energy and green living information to home and business owners. Find more information by visiting http://www.madhvib.cleangreennation.com. For more information on Clean Green Nation products and services in Highland, Indiana contact Madhvi Bhadja via email at madhvib@cleangreennation.com or phone at (888) 566-1344.