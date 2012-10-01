Madison Lake's New Weekly Line Up: Where "The Pleasure is All Yours"

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- Madison Lake's Modern Trash has a new weekly line up that is sure to get readers all hot and bothered.



Mondays have never been any juicier. Music Monday on Madison Lake now also includes The Dirt: a sex and relationship-based “word on the street” question and answer session involving real people from all over the world.



Titillating Tuesdays dish up a new chapter of Where Daffodils Grow Wild, the much-anticipated sequel to A Cloud of Hawthorne. For readers who need their daily dose of erotica, Titillating Tuesdays will satisfy even the most insatiable erotica connoisseurs.



Talk to Tippy debuts on Wednesday, September 26th. Readers are encouraged to send in their relationship, love, sex questions, delusions, and illusions about the opposite sex. Tippy Claret isn't afraid to answer anything, and she loves a good challenge.



The History of Sex continues each Thursday with topics ranging from the evolution of women's clothing to historically significant male and female figures that have had an integral part in the shaping of how humans understand their own sexuality.



Fridays will open with Flash Fiction Friday beginning on September 7th. Flash Fiction Fridays are open to reader submissions. Each Friday, Madison Lake will post the topic for the upcoming week so that readers and writers alike can send in their topic-based story to be printed on the blog for everyone's reading pleasure. Submissions can be made anonymously if the writer so chooses.



Even the cold autumn and winter months won't be able to fan the flames of passion that will erupt with Madison Lake's new weekly line up.



Madison Lake writes steamy romance, romantica, and tastefully erotic romance novels online. Her career began when she became a freelance writer some twenty years ago. After discovering her ability to write tasteful and seductive erotic prose, she began to write quite prolifically and has amassed a substantial following of readers. All of her works are available for sale on her website.



