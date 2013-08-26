Madison McKinley - Wikipedia Page

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Madison McKinley, whose birth name is Madison McKinley Garton, is an American actress and fashion model best known for her role as Snezyana "Mrs. Needles" Nelson, appearing on the list of Rescue Me characters in the TV series Rescue Me. She also played a role in Greenzo, the fifth episode (season 2) of the NBC series 30 Rock. Her recent film role is the character of Heidi in The Wolf of Wall Street.



Madison McKinley Garton was born and raised in Vail, Colorado, where she graduated from Vail Mountain School. Madison attended the University of Colorado at Boulder and graduated from the University of Colorado with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Business. Her hobbies include visiting friends and family, traveling, swimming, scuba diving, shooting, running, drinking wine, wearing fangs, and yoga. Madison also has been a contestant on The Bachelor (season 15).



Madison McKinley began her career as a fashion model at age 17, represented by Donna Baldwin Modeling and Talent Agency, and she contracted with a modeling agency, NEXT Model Management. For the next several years, she traveled the world on contracts for different companies. She was featured on the cover of the January 2007 issue of Les Nouvelles Esthétiques & Spa magazine.



About Madison McKinley

In 2007, Madison McKinley began her acting career. She has appeared in several feature films, most recently The Other Woman (2014 film), with stars Cameron Diaz and Don Johnson, and The Wolf of Wall Street, with stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kyle Chandler. Madison was also seen in The Smurfs, a film with Neil Patrick Harris. Madison McKinley formerly guest-starred in the TV hit series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Good Wife, and NYC 22. Visit Madison McKinley’s Wikipedia Page at http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Madison_McKinley



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