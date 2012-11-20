Madison, Virginia-Area Miller Orthodontics Releases Study on Effectiveness of Treatment Protocols

Culpeper, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Dr. Robert Miller, one of the orthodontists on staff at Miller Orthodontics in the Orange County, Virginia area, has just released the results of a study that he was involved in researching. The objective of the study was to compare the changes in incisor inclination between two compliance-free Class II correction protocols for the treatment of mild to moderate Class II malocclusions.



As part of the research project, a total of 38 consecutive patients were treated with the Xbow appliance and then full brackets. This group was then compared to 36 other consecutive patients who were treated with Forsus connected to the archwire while on full brackets. Dr. Miller and the other orthodontists who were involved with the research analyzed several different factors about their subjects, including gender, age at start of treatment, and treatment length.



The study ultimately concluded that there were no noted differences in incisor inclination between both treatment protocols, and that both correction protocols for the treatment of mild to moderate Class II malocclusions seem to result in the same amount of incisor inclination.



Dr. Miller’s work on the recent orthodontics study and his dedication to learning as much as he can about different treatment protocols probably doesn’t come as a surprise to his staff or the many families he has worked with over the years. In addition to Dr. Miller, Dr. Juliana F. Miller, Dr. Ann-Colter Cheron and the team of technicians at the Orange orthodontics office have always strived to be aware of the best and most effective treatments for their patients.



In addition, the Madison orthodontist office features a wealth of educational information and articles on its user-friendly website. This helps explain to patients what types of comprehensive procedures the office provides. For example, as an article noted, the Warrenton orthodontist office uses the latest in precision bracket technology with an accurate placement technique that results in the best results in the shortest amount of time.



“Each bracket or tube is milled from a solid block of stainless steel in the United States, unlike any other in the industry,” the article said, adding that the application of the bracket to the tooth is also a precision process, whereby the brackets are placed on a stone model, then transferred to the patient in a mouthguard-type tray.



“This process saves time during the appointment, and the precision is unmatched. We are pleased to provide this service to all of our patients when indicated.”



About Miller Orthodontics

Miller Orthodontics has been providing comprehensive orthodontic care to Culpeper, Centreville, Warrenton and all surrounding Virginia area residents and families since 1988. Their comprehensive orthodontic treatments include braces for all ages, including being a Premier Invisalign® provider. The leading Virginia area practice also provides TADS and Mini-screws as well as laser gum recontouring for both esthetics and the exposure of unerupted teeth when necessary. Miller Orthodontics has offices in Culpeper, Centreville and Warrenton, Virginia. For more information, please visit http://www.millerorthodontics.com



