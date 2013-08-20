Madisons Beauty Offers a New 'Better Than Botox' Facial from 189

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Madisons Beauty , the Brisbane based beauty salon is proud to announce their latest "Better than Botox" beauty treatment. One facial treatment is available for only $189, and the salon also offers a three-phased treatment package for only $567. The three treatments package features a Microdermabrasion Upgrade with the first session, a $59-value treatment, for free. The facial includes Madisons Beauty’s well-known facial massage, performance mask, and sonophoresis. The treatment is one of six corrective skin treatments available for reinvigorating healthy skin, decreasing ageing, and enhancing physical attractiveness.



“At Madisons Beauty, we understand the importance of making our clients feel glamorous or striking and confident about their appearance. Our services are focused on magnifying their physical attractiveness while boosting their self-confidence,” said Sevine Forster, spokesperson for Madisons Beauty. “The ‘Better than Botox’ facial gives our clients a vibrant, youthful appearance by removing their facial wrinkles or lines. Having this treatment applied, our patrons note that their confidence jumps by leads and bounds in a short time and for an affordable price. Plus, they always mention that they leave our salon feeling refreshed and reenergised.”



The ‘Better than Botox’ facial, also known as Madisons Beauty’s Performance Signature Facial, typically takes around 1 hour and 15 minutes to perform. It is inspired by the world-famous Germaine de Capuccini philosophy of enhancing facial appearance and smoothness. Madisons Beauty recommends that salon goers undergo three treatments for best results.



The treatment is one of six facial treatment selections. All facial options range from 50 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minutes to perform. Each facial is formulated to be a corrective skin treatment or enhancement, with the treatment outcomes focusing on skin rejuvenation, improvement of skin color and hydration, anti-ageing and quality skin protection, enhancing skin appearance and texture, and increasing the skin’s glow. Some supplemental options are available for some of the skin correction treatments.



“All of our products and services are premised upon giving our clients a youthful appearance and improving their self-esteem. We offer top-of-the-line services which are performed by quality personnel to ensure our clients enjoy their experience at our Brisbane based beauty salon , and so they get the fullest benefits possible from each treatment,” continued Forster. “And we aren’t concerned with making sure our clients’ physical appearance needs are met alone. We are just as committed to our clients’ emotional and spiritual well-being. We offer an environment for clients to relieve themselves from the pressures of everyday life and where they can truly feel at peace. All of our services and products are focused on their needs and their complete satisfaction.”



Madisons Beauty offers quality specialised beauty treatments for both men and women. A wide range of first-class skincare products are available for purchase, to give clients beautiful, healthy glowing skin. The boutique salon offers on-site therapy services for ultimate relaxation and a temporary release from the stresses of everyday life, its demands, and the headaches of technology. Particularly, Madisons Beauty specialises in Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) skin rejuvenation and hair reduction services.



Interested patrons can visit http://www.madisonsbeauty.com.au for more information on the boutique salon’s top-quality products and services. There, they will find information on additional services, including specialised therapies, tanning and waxing services, massage services, and other salon-related service options.



About Madisons Beauty

Started in 2011, Madisons Beauty is a leading boutique salon for men and women in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. The establishment offers multiple products for complete skin rejuvenation, enhancement of physical attractiveness, and other areas of quality personal health care. Treatments including massages, nails and body, facials, skin correction and enhancement, and tanning and waxing are also available for purchase. Patron loyalty discounts are also available for optimised, affordable treatments, too. Madisons Beauty is committed to ensuring each patron who walks through their doors leaves with greater confidence and increased self-worth than before, and their services are completely client-needs customised and client satisfaction-centred. Please visit http://www.madisonsbeauty.com.au or call (07) 3256 9959 for more information or to schedule an appointment.



Business: Madisons Beauty

Contact: Sevine Forster

Address: Toombul Centro, Sandgate Road, Brisbane QLD 4012, Australia

Phone: (07) 3256 9959

Email: press@madisonsbeauty.com.au