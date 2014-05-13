Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Madopar (Parkinsons Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering Madopar (Parkinsons Disease) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary

Parkinsons disease is a progressive condition that is characterized by bradykinesia, muscular rigidity, tremor, and postural instability. As the second most common neurodegenerative disorder, Parkinsons disease may affect individuals of any age but prevalence is increased with age and it is most common in the elderly. Dopaminergic therapies have been fairly effective in treating bradykinesia, but several unmet needs remain. Some needs will be met during the forecast period from 2012-2022, while others, such as the need for disease-modifying drugs, will remain. The publisher expects that advancements will be made in levodopa administration and that four new molecular entities will be introduced to the market by 2022, these factors along with increased patient numbers from an aging population will drive the market during the forecast period.



Madopar is a combination therapy of levodopa with benserazide hydrochloride, a dopamine decarboxylase inhibitor, developed and marketed by Roche. It is used to treat the signs and symptoms of Parkinsons disease, but does not treat the underlying condition. Similar to other levodopa therapies, over time, patients may show reduced responsiveness to Madopar.



Scope

- Overview of Parkinsons disease, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape._x000D_

- Detailed information on Madopar including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis._x000D_

- Sales forecast for Madopar for the top seven countries from 2012 to 2022._x000D_

- Sales information covered for France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and Brazil.



Reasons to buy

- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return_x000D_

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Parkinsons disease_x000D_

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential_x000D_

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Madopar performance _x000D_

- Obtain sales forecast for Madopar from 2012-2022 in the top seven countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, Japan and Brazil).



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154242/madopar-parkinsons-disease-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html



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