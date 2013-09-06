MadVapes to Sponsor Guide to Vaping's Best of 2013

Dothan, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- What has become the most favored online polling system for electronic cigarette users, now has MadVapes, a popular electronic cigarette company, that will sponsor the online event.



Since 2011, GuideToVaping.com's "Best of" events have pulled in thousands of voters; last year hitting a high of over 24,000 votes spread throughout 29 categories. The online event lasts for 3 months, allowing the online electronic cigarette community to submit their "Best of" entries on the first of October, then set to allow official voting at the beginning of November. Voting will close on the first of December and soon after results will be published.



What makes this year's event so different, is that never before have the events had a sponsor. With MadVapes sponsorship, Guide To Vaping will introduce a new category for the "Overall Best of 2013", which will have 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards that will be sent to the winners to display in their e-cigarette store.



"With MadVapes sponsoring the event, it signifies how popular the event has become. Though this unique polling system for the e-cig community started off small, it has quickly grown into an online event that the community looks forward to each year. MadVapes has enabled this event to expand, introducing a new category and even awards to be sent to those winners." - Blake Brown, Owner of GuideToVaping.com



During and after the event, there will be giveaways held on the Guide To Vaping website by multiple electronic cigarette companies.



About Guide To Vaping

Guide To Vaping is a blog dedicated to sharing accurate news, reviews and information for the electronic cigarette industry.



GuideToVaping

http://www.GuideToVaping.com

admin@guidetovaping.com

Dothan, Alabama