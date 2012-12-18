MAEER's MIT Institute of Design Announces Design Courses Admission for 2013-2014

Maharashtra, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2012 -- MAEER's MIT Institute of Design has announced the new intake details for their designing courses for the academic year 2013-2014. MITID is offering programs in Animation Design Courses and Fashion Design Courses and post graduate diploma in User experience Design.



Online application form for the academic year 2013-2014 is available on http://www.mitid.edu.in wherein candidates have to submit the application form online and take a printout of the form after submission. Candidates have to complete the remaining part of the form and submit a dully filled copy of the same before January 31st 2012 along with a demand draft of R 2000/- or $45 (for foreign students) in favor of “MIT INSTITUTE OF DESIGN” drawn on Pune Branch as fees for Design Aptitude Test.



MIT's fashion designing course is one of the best fashion design course in India. The institute has collaborated with the UCA to provide the most commendable undergraduate course in Fashion Design. The course features the contents as those delivered in the UK where students are taught the latest designs and promotional techniques.



The organization has also collaborated with UCA for two more post graduate courses in Fashion Management and Marketing. MIT has made sure that such technical collaborations bring international exposures to its students. Students learn User Experience Design that aims to provide practical knowledge and experience so that in the end, they are able to become successful professional.



MAEER's MIT animation designing courses emphasizes on the holistic learning of the students which focus more on design thinking and doing. The learners acquire special skills and techniques of animation to become successful professional.



Last date for submission of application form is January 31st 2013. Please visit - http://www.mitid.edu.in/Admissions for more information.



About MAEER's MIT:

MAEER's MIT Pune is a renowned name that provides quality education the young designers from India. The organization aims to train its student so that they are suitable not only for corporate but also for the small scale and rural industries and handicrafts. MIT has a social goal for developing and encouraging rural design products that will help India at large.



For more information visit http://www.mitid.edu.in