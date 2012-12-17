MAEER's MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools Emerging as One of the Best Schools in Pune

Kothrud, Pune -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Being one of the top ranking colleges in India, the Pune based MIT College has been providing quality education in the field of Medical, Engineering, Management, Social Sciences, Art and Design and Teacher's Training since its inception in 1983. In the line to nurture the young minds to reach such higher level of education, MIT's Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools is setting up the best CBSE schools in Pune and other parts of Maharastra and india .



Considered one amongst the best boarding CBSE schools in Maharashtra, Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools different from other schools is its creative approach towards education and learning. Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools integrates the modern methods of education with the timeless Gurukul values, by which a student not just learns but also nourishes the impact of learning.



MAEER's MIT Schools are known to tune the counterpoints of science and spirituality in the young minds of the nation. The school's philosophy lies in reviving the 'Guru Shishya Parampara' to the young generation to seed our nation’s deep rooted cultural values and holiness. This age old yet modern education system develops a spiritual, emotional and intellectual bond between the guru and the shishya (teacher and student). The guru not only guides the shishya towards knowledge but also to build a moral character.



The school assures to produce national scholars who would exceed in all the competitive examinations and will still be rooted to Indian values and culture. The mission of Vishwashanti Gurukul Schools is to provide education to its students that generate global opportunities and skills to function productive in changing society while still holding grounds of Indian values and morals.



About MIT

The MAEER’S MIT Group of Institutions was set up in 1983 by Visionary Educationist Prof. Dr. Vishwanath D Karad and has since evolved into a group of 63 multi-disciplinary institutions delivering cutting edge education to more than 60,000 students.



Keeping in view the rapid growth and changes in education ideologies, Vishwashanti Gurukuls affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to run full-fledged classes From Nursery to Grade XII.