Maersk and Tufail Sign Supply Chain Partnership Deal

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2022 -- Digitisation of supply chains is a hot topic in end-to-end supply chain today with some big industry names investing in evolving workflows and systems. Tufail Chemical is the latest enterprise to sign up to a digitisation programme. The firm is partnering with Maersk to help streamline and manage supply chains more efficiently, using the digital tool 'Maersk Flow.' Growth at Tufail Chemical has made a more efficient and digitised approach an obvious choice, with the firm building additional manufacturing capacity and expanding from local to global markets with respect to its products. Key to this has been a supply chain that covers everything, from raw plastic to industrial chemicals. There have been many challenges for the business that this new tech investment could potentially overcome, from a lack of visibility on inbound shipments to supplier communication. Maersk Flow will help to minimise manual work and reduce costly errors, as well as putting data at the heart of strategy.



As a supply chain recruitment agency plugged into the most recent evolution in the industry, DSJ Global has watched many different firms take similar steps to Tufail Chemical in recent years. The industry is evolving and the support of a supply chain recruitment agency can ensure that every organisation has the necessary talent in order to make a smooth transition to more digitised operations. The firm was established in 2008 and is now a leading specialist supply chain recruitment agency, also providing key support in areas such as recruiting for procurement and technical operations. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions the firm has been able to design specific solutions for every hiring need. DSJ Global understands that talent drives growth, which is why the firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over the years, as well as connections with employers in organisations across the industry.



DSJ Global is a supply chain recruitment agency with a broad reach across the Asia Pacific region but that's not where the firm's influence ends. The team in Hong Kong is also part of an international workforce of 1,000+ operating across 6 countries. Plus it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. As enterprises across the supply chain seek to move forward into a more digital world, DSJ Global is able to help make key connections with talent to provide the right support. The team at DSJ Global know how vital internal teams are to ongoing success. That's why the firm has invested heavily in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class technology and strategies. There are currently many different roles available via the firm today, including Head of Application Development, Global Head of Procurement, Senior QA Manager and Senior Purchasing Specialist.



"2021 was a year of pressure and strain for procurement & supply chain markets globally. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges for the smooth operations of supply lanes globally which had a knock-on effect for recruiting and retaining top talent in this field" said Jamie Thorpe, Head of DSJ Global, Hong Kong. "These macro factors created high demand for candidates with extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain within a very tight candidate pool. Companies have had to resort to offering very high compensation and benefits to attract the talent they desperately need."



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.