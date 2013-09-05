Maesbury Plumbers Pty Ltd. Offers Around the Clock Maintenance Services

Klemzig, Adelaide -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Maesbury Plumbers Pty Ltd. is a company dedicated to provide excellent plumbing services at competitive prices across South Australia. The company was initially established over 50 years ago as a part of the Maesbury Group. Since then the company has worked to supply the best service in the plumbing industry.



In order to provide high quality plumbing service the company makes it a point to constantly upgrade itself to incorporate the latest developments in plumbing technology. As a result Maesbury Plumbers Pty Ltd. is one of the most reputed companies in the plumber’s industry and guarantees full customer satisfaction.



All the tradesmen of Maesbury Plumbers Pty Ltd. are neatly presented in professional uniforms that identify them with the company and the valuable service they provide. It is ensured that the workmen are trained extensively, registered, and have years of experience in their required field. They are fully equipped to deal with any emergency that may occur in a commercial, constructional, industrial, and domestic premise.



The company further elaborates on its workforce: “As well as our Maintenance Manager we have technical support supervisors on hand should the need arise for additional expert knowledge. In addition to our team we are also host employers for many apprentices. Upon commencement of employment it is a mandatory requirement for our trade personnel to undertake a Police Clearance Check.”



As a company that offers services in plumbing, Maesbury Plumbers Pty Ltd. extends its help in a variety of ways. The company can be called upon to fix blocked drains, repair drains, repair pipes, cistern maintenance, leak repairs, plumbing installations, tap repairs, and toilet repairs, among a number of other services. The company is also a reputed dealer in plumbing supplies, hot water systems, and gas filters.



The company aims to deliver superior customer services. In an effort to do this Maesbury Plumbers Pty Ltd. has a 24/7 service policy that allows customers to reach them at any given hour to avail their services for emergencies. The website also offers a web voucher of $10 to all its members that visit the company online.



According to its website, the Maesbury Plumbers Pty Ltd. is a recognized member of the Master Builders Association of SA and the Plumbing Industry Association of SA. The company is also allowed to carry out work on behalf of the South Australian government as it “pre-qualified with the Department of Administrative and Information Services (DAIS) for Categories 2 – 4.”



The company also prides itself on owning a large supply of commercial vehicles that are adequately supplied to meet any emergency at any given place or time.



For more information about superior plumbing services offered at competitive rates visit http://www.maesbury.com.au



About Maesbury Plumbers Pty Ltd.

Maesbury Plumbers Pty Ltd. is a company that is geared towards providing quality plumbing services at affordable rates. The company is based in South Australia. It was initially established as part of the Maesbury Group over 50 years ago.



Media Contact

Maesbury Plumbers Pty Ltd.

Address: 2 Webster Street, Klemzig, SA. 5087, Australia

Phone No: (08) 8261 7044

Website: www.Maesbury.com.au