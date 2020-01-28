MAGA Country: An Exciting Tabletop Political Game Launches Kickstarter Campaign!

Winnipeg, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Lamson Game Labs Ltd. is a Canadian board game design and publishing company based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and it is also known as a political game design and creation company. MAGA Country is the latest creation of this company and it is a political board game like no other. To introduce this game to the world, Lamson Game Labs Ltd. has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project, and the company is welcoming political and gaming enthusiasts worldwide for their generous backing.



"Designed for 2 to 4 players, MAGA Country is a game of chance, mixed with strategy and hilarious action, and it will take the concept of political strategy to the next level." Said Matthew Thompsom, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Matthew Thompson co-founder of Lamson Game Labs, Ltd., says they created MAGA Country as the ultimate political board game.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:

www.kickstarter.com/projects/ghostfiremedia/maga-country and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the release of this game. The board game company is welcoming everyone to support this project and make this game a reality and the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of CA$ 175,000. Furthermore, Lamson Game Labs is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



