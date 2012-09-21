Magacomputer.com Online Shop Launched

Semarang, Central Java -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Maga Computer Company launched their online shop selling world class product such as tablet PC, computer accessories and many more. Their products are truly affordable and high class, making them a household name in Indonesia in just a short period of time.



The new website will sell high tech gadgets and accessories that people will definitely appreciate. In visiting their website, people can actually see different information about the products and the company itself. People will also be inculcated on how they can buy the products that the Maga Computer is selling - modem murah



Aside from modem, computer accessories and tablet pc, the company is also offering speakers, monitors, printers, cameras and many more. Their products are very affordable unlike others. There are so many people who are now using their products. In their website, people can also see more information about the products they are offering - tablet pc murah



There are so many people who have positive reviews and testimonials about the products that Maga Computer Company is offering. Some are saying that the products are truly world-class due to their durability and performance. The services that they can give to people are also extraordinary.



The employees are also hospitable and approachable, and they will definitely be able to give people the service that they paying for. The new website is indeed a great addition in making the lives of the people more convenient. By having only a computer and internet connection, people can now transact their business in Maga Computer Company.



It is expected that more people will check out what Maga Computer Company has in store in the next coming days.



The launching of the online shop will be a great addition to the convenience that this company will give to people. People can actually see the products that this company is offering in their website and how to contact or purchase the said products.



To learn more about the services that they are selling, kindly visit their website at http://www.magacomputer.com/



People can also call at their telephone numbers 0274- 373953, 746 8010, 749 8000 and 749 9000. They also have fax, 0274- 381642. Their head office is located in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. In their website, people can actually see their location because of the map that is included in the website. The people can also check the credibility of the company by only looking for the said sites and the testimonials.



Company:

Maga Computer

info@magacomputer.com

http://www.magacomputer.com/