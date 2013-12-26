"Magazines in France - a Snapshot (2013)" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Mintel, "Magazines in France - a Snapshot (2013)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Magazines in France by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers news/current affairs, women's & home, men's, sports, leisure & culture, motoring, general, family/ lifestyle and other consumer and business magazines. It excludes business to business or trade magazines. Market size is based on annual totals of copies sold to consumers as single issues or subscription. Market size for Magazines in France is given in copy with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for France. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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