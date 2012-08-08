Mage Mojo LLC, a Leader in Magento Hosting, Upgrades to 12th Generation Dell Servers

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Mage Mojo ( magemojo.com ), a leader in Magento hosting, has announced a major upgrade that can increase server speeds by 20-40%.



Magento is an open source, ecommerce platform. It has become one of the most popular platforms for online store owners. They now serve more than 110,000 merchants worldwide and is supported by a global ecosystem of solution partners and third-party developers.



Magento can be a very demanding platform and requires well optimized hosting. Mage Mojo solves these issues with their own state of the art Magento hosting technology and top of the line support. Their Magento hosting optimizations encompass everything from the Network, Servers and Software levels. To learn why their hosting technology is unique, visit http://magemojo.com/magento-hosting-technology.php



Now, Mage Mojo is even better with their major upgrade to the Dell™ PowerEdge™ 12th Generation which include Sandy Bridge Xeon architecture. It's 20-40% faster than previous generation Xeons.



Dell™ PowerEdge™ 12th generation servers offer the most advanced Dell server innovations to give users more power and the tools to harness it. Featuring the Intel® Xeon® processor E5-2600 product family, the next-generation Dell PowerEdge servers allow users to process more data, support more applications, reduce infrastructure complexity and increase efficiency.



PowerEdge servers with the Intel® Xeon® processor E5 family can deliver up to 80 percent more performance over previous generations of processors. The servers can be rebuilt and recovered five times faster with zero uncontrolled downtime. They also handle 162% more business operations per second.



Eric Hileman, owner of Mage Mojo is excited about the performance of the new servers. "These new servers will prove to be very beneficial for our clients. We all know the importance of page load times. Slow loading pages have a negative impact on sales and a negative impact on search rankings. No one wants to wait for pages to load. Any time we can increase page load times, it will make a positive impact for our clients. We make sure we provide the fastest Magento hosting and these new servers are just the most recent upgrade we have made to hold that position."



Eric Hileman's claim that Mage Mojo provides the "fastest Magento hosting" have been confirmed by multiple independent tests at Mage Speed Test. Magento Commerce sites that are hosting with Mage Mojo are showing transaction speeds of .02 seconds per transaction and can process over 39 transactions per second, truly making Mage Mojo the fastest Magento web host in the US.



About Mage Mojo

Mage Mojo is a world leader in Magento Hosting. Founded in 2010 to meet the demands of the fastest growing ecommerce platforms, Magento Commerce, they exclusively host sites that use the Magento platform. Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at a world class data center, they peer with their 1 network providers, allowing them to provide the fastest hosting for their clients. Their Magento hosting optimizations encompass the Network, Servers and Software. All of Mage Mojo's support technicians having extensive knowledge of the Magento platform which allow them to provide top support. Now hosting over 1000 Magento stores, they are one of the top hosts for Magento.