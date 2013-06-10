MAGG Products Announces the Launch of Their E-Commerce Store

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- MAGGSPORTS.COM has officially launched their web site. The company plans to cater to both indoor and outdoor volleyball niches. They will carry a huge variety of products from board shorts to t-shirts, bathing suits for women, sand socks, hats, sunglasses, sunscreen, and much, much more.



About MAGGSPORTS.com “Our goal is to meet local San Antonio, Texas, and national needs across the volleyball community. We will reach out to club coaches, schools and individuals to see how we can support their goals, needs and wants. Additionally, we plan to partner with local distributors and tournament hosts to bolster prizes at local events”, says owner and CEO Marshall Green.



The company has a laser focus to be a stalwart locally, and promises to never forget where their roots are planted and how much the San Antonio and surrounding cities support and positively impact small business.



Looking into the future, Green says the company will expand their product lines to all sports. So keep your eye out for basketball, football, baseball, soccer, golf and hockey, just to name a few. But for today, they plan to concentrate on being the best at delivering top quality and unique items at extremely competitive prices…customer focus and providing the right product at the right price, each and every time, is their #1 priority!



To learn more about MAGG Products you can visit their web site at http://www.maggsports.com or call them at 1-888-699-5689.



Media Contact:

MAGG Sports

info@maggsports.com

San Antonio, Texas

http://www.maggsports.com