Magic Moments Bridal and Formal Unveils New Website

Marshfield, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Magic Moments Bridal and Formal is proud to unveil the launch of their brand new website. This up-to-date site will do justice to the wonderful dresses and gowns that the store sells, and is even optimized for mobile viewing via a smartphone.



Magic Moments is a full service bridal and formal salon. They have top-of-the-line dresses, tuxedos, and accessories. Magic Moments even specializes in custom alterations and have established a reputation for their unbeatable service. The new website reflects just that. People can browse the variety of formal wear, from wedding dresses, to bridesmaids dresses, to flower girl dresses, mother of the bride gowns, prom dresses, and shoes and bags. Everything is available on Magic Moments’ new site in order to make planning that special day easier.



In addition to their high quality product lines being featured on their new website, Magic Moments will also have information, resources, and tips on their newly-launched site. As formal event experts, the Magic Moments staff can give some insider information on how to make even the most elaborate events go off without a hitch.



View the new Magic Moments website at www.magicmomentsbridalandformal.com



Magic Moments is always willing to give group discounts to bridal parties and prom courts; just stop on by their store, which is located at 131 South Central Avenue, Marshfield, Wisconsin. Contact Magic Moments directly by calling 715.387.4702 or emailing magicmomentsbridalandformal@hotmail.com



About Magic Moments

Danise Taylor currently owns Magic Moments, and Mrs. Taylor has been doing custom alterations in the bridal business for over 17 years. Magic Moments is a family business, and has been owned by the Taylors since 2005.