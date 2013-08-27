Magic Potion for Your Eyes

Detroit, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Women all over the world go to great lengths to have longer thicker eyelashes since having long eyelashes is considered very feminine. Also, some are willing to spend a lot of money in this pursuit sadly on products that are ineffective and hardly give any results. To help women fulfill their desire to get longer lashes and get them fast, getlongerlashes.com has brought forward a product that is in the form of a serum which helps revive thin, lifeless lashes.



The website is the one stop shop for complete eye care but right now, the most popular product and the most sought after among women of all ages is Careprost. This product is also generically known as Latisse. Careprost not only helps grow long eyelashes but, also helps those who suffer from thinning lashes as a result of a physical ailment.



What is so amazing about this serum is that it takes very little for long lasting results. The product is available in a 3 ml bottle which typically lasts 2-3 months based on the frequency and quantity used. For under 50$, women can have their chance of having long eyelashes that are lush, fuller and full of drama. Normally, one would spend hundreds of dollars buying products that provide temporary relief to this problem. Careprost promotes natural growth and at the end of the day, it gives lashes the environment they need to grow naturally and remain long for a long time.



The product works for women with different concerns about thinning and weak lashes. To know more about the product and get further insight into the matter, log onto http://www.getlongerlashes.com



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Philecia Whiting

16531 Snowden St Detroit Mi 48235

313-914-9512