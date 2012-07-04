Magic Story Box: Mandarin Chinese Curriculum Now Available in North America

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- World of Reading, the Atlanta based reseller of foreign language books, CDs, games, DVDs and CD-ROMs in over 100 languages, is delighted to announce that they are now the exclusive wholesale distributor for North America for the Magic Story Box series, published in New Zealand.



The Magic Story Box are the leaders for Mandarin Books in New Zealand – the library covers an array of products for children, parents and educators, formatted to suit most curricula supported in the teaching of Mandarin. Eye-catching, fun and interactive the educational books and resource materials are the perfect tool for the classroom or at home and deliver a unique learning experience into the wonderful world of the Chinese language.



“We are excited about the opportunity to introduce the Magic Story book readers, activity books, big books, flashcards and online interactive books to Mandarin learners in the U.S. and Canada. With over 6 levels of difficulty, and more than 160 books, there are products for all levels” Says Cindy Tracy, President of World of Reading.



With their interactive online books, students can click to hear each page being read to them by a native speaker. Next, children click the record button to record their own reading and then can click to replay it so they can compare their pronunciation to the native speaker. The powerful reporting program allows teachers to see how many books students have read, how many times each book has been read including their favourite pages and which characters students are working on. Teachers can assign books by clicking the box next to each of the students' names.



World of Reading will sell their books and online interactive books directly to schools and individuals and are seeking resellers in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, contact Cindy Tracy at World of Reading.



An extra discount will be applied to wholesale and retail orders made by July 31, 2012.



World of Reading can be visited online at: http://www.wor.com



Their progress can also be followed on Facebook and Twitter.



About World of Reading, Ltd

World of Reading offers foreign books in over 100 languages, for all ages. Languages include Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, ESL, Cantonese, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Latin, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Urdu, Vietnamese - and many more.



The company also offers a full selection from publishers worldwide of Foreign Language Films on DVD and Foreign Language and ESL software, and Audio CDs. They even offer foreign language and multicultural t-shirts and games.



The company has recently been awarded exclusive North American distributorship rights for the Magic Story Box series of Mandarin Books. A full range of exciting new products are available, including Magic Story Box Mandarin Readers, Magic Story Box Big Books, Magic Story Box Activity Books, Magic Story Box Flashcards and Magic Story Box Up and Away Series.



To meet the series’ Author, as well as see the Magic Story Box series in action, please watch the following video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ol58_NNijdY&feature=plcp