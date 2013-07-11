Magic Works Announces Updated Website for Easy Unforgettable Event Planning and New Quick Online Quotes

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Magic Works, has been delighting audiences of all ages with the unique and diverse talents of up-close magician Darren Atkins. The company is pleased to announce that now it is easier than ever to plan your next special event with a new updated website that makes it easy to receive a quick quote for your next personal or corporate event.



Magic Works has designed and performed unique shows for a wide variety of audiences over the years. From small, personal parties with 5 to 10 children, to large, commercial audiences of 500 or more, no audience is too big or too small for the versatile talents of the company’s up close magician. Past audiences include children and adults with special needs. The company is most well-known for their children’s magic shows and birthday parties, but the company has many years of experience not only with performing at birthday parties for all ages, but also has an extensive history providing entertainment for weddings, christenings, charity events, holiday themed shows such as Christmas, restaurants, magic workshops and shows, theater shows and even corporate and scholastic events.



Some of the entertainer’s well known shows include appearances at Zippos Circus, Hylands House, Frankie & Benny's, Nestle, Colchester Zoo, Colchester Hospital, Colchester Football Club, Colchester Castle, Layer Marney Tower, RAF Honington, Hedingham Castle, Jimmy's Farm, St Helena's Hospice, Early Learning Centre, Sudbury Christmas Lights, and even BBC TV!



In addition to offering amazing magic tricks, the company offers shows with delightful puppets, mini-disco, face painting, games and prizes, and a wide variety of unique balloon models and more! Shows can be booked in the areas of London, Essex, Suffolk, Ipswich, Chelmsford, Colchester and Southend, UK. Potential, current and former clients can book events by calling or emailing the company, or by using the convenient new online button to easily receive a quick quote.



Regardless of the size of an event, those interested in learning more about how this entertainer’s show can help anyone to have fun, exciting entertainment with full audience participation at their next event should visit the company’s website at http://www.magicworks.ltd.uk/index.htm



About Magic Works

Magic Works offers a wide range of entertainment options for different types of personal and corporate events. From birthday parties and weddings to events for charity or corporations, the company offers a prominent magician and exciting shows that delight all ages.



Contact Information:

Magic Works

Email: info@magicworks.ltd.uk

Telephone: (Main): 01206-752073

Mobile: 07717-505232