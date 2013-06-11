Magican Software Releases Magican 1.4.4, an All-in-One Mac App to Clean and Speed Up Mac

Chapel Hill, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Today Magican release version 1.4.4 which keeps the consistent style in function and design. Magican is a type of independent Mac software that acts as a Mac cleaner, a duplicate file finder, a temperature monitor, and a network monitor, and so on.



From the first version to now, it’s obvious that Magican is become more and more international. With the release, traditional Chinese is added to the latest version. It means that more people can use Magican with ease.



The other two main updates are Fan control and ignore list. In new version, users can change the minimum fan speed in floating window instead of opening Magican to fulfill the operation. In addition, users can add some files or folders to the ignore list in Magican 1.4.4, and then the ignored files and folder won’t be scanned. It also provides users with the option to restore the changes. The two updates are big improvements in Magican and the two change requirements are all from enthusiastic users.



Moreover, the new version of Magican has also fixed the minor bugs and other previously reported issues.



Our user Stephane L'Heureux said, “Just to let you all know at Magicansoft, I am ABSOLUTELY DELIGHTED with the Magican software suite !!! This is simply an amazing piece of software, i.e. superb GUI, amazing functionality and great software suite package, bar none. Many thanks to you all at Magicansoft.”



“Our proposal is to develop comprehensive Mac OS X cleaning, optimization and protection program for Mac users. Make Magican become a free program that can rival similar programs for sale. ” Jason Miller, CEO of Magican Software Ltd. said.



Editor from download.com said, “Magician for Mac's extensive features may appeal to all Mac users who want to monitor their system usage and overall computer health.”



About Magican Software Ltd.

Magican Software Ltd. is located in Chapel hill, NC and established in 2011. MagicanSoft is the professional provider of optimization and clean service for OS X users. Through the development of 2 years, it has garnered more than 620k users. For more information about Magican, please visit http://www.magicansoft.com