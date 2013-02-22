Magician Drew Thomas Announces Super Entertainment Package for the Corporate Clients to Help Engage Their Audience in a Unique Manner

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Renowned magician Drew Thomas officially announces his action-packed magic and entertainment packages for the corporate clients who are especially hit by the current recession period. By opening his door for the corporate clients, Thomas allows a business to engage more and more customers and target audience through his magic shows. Popularly known as a corporate magician, he delivers his quick wit and illusions that can amaze every spectator. Thomas is one of the busiest corporate entertainers who organize several magic shows every month in various locations throughout the USA and abroad.



Speaking about the popularity and charisma of Thomas, his spokesman reveals, “You will find all his shows jam-packed. People fly in from different places to watch his spectacular shows. His magic tricks are very popular among the children as well. However, we are now focusing on the corporate market, as Thomas has invented some sophisticated illusion effects that are meant for adult corporate audience.”



Thomas maintains that the tricks and illusions he performs for his adult corporate audiences is a kind of Intellectual Stimulator that often gets him mind-boggling applauds. He says, “I really enjoy performing before my corporate audience. Due to the uncertainties prevailing in the market, many businesses find my amazing shows as the best way to engage their customers. I have created many magic videos for the corporate people as well which they often find very amusing.”



Many of his corporate clients maintain that his magic shows are always an extremely innovative presentation and a unique way to explore the market. His shows give them a unique opportunity to reach their customers and convey their business messages. Thomas, through his magic shows and magic videos, gives a bold guarantee to his corporate clients to connect them with their respective audience. Any business house interested in hiring services of this corporate magician can check more details about him and his magical presentations by visiting his website http://www.drewthomasmagic.com.



About Magician Drew Thomas

Drew Thomas is a famous magician who practices a unique and original school of illusion. By using ordinary objects that everyone can relate to, he changes people’s preconceptions towards “magic”. He has appeared as a finalist on America's Got Talent television show and his presentation on the show was rated as number one summer show on television. Over the years he has performed in more than 6000 live performances.



