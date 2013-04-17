Magician Drew Thomas Invites People to the World of Illusion and Fantasy

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Everyone like fantasy coming in their life some way or other and what better way there could be than drawn into a world of illusion with a mesmerizing magician waving his or her wands.



Feeling of experiencing something that is beyond natural could come in form of a welcome diversion from our day to day occupations. However, the illusion or magic as we call them needs to be classy and qualitative or else they could lead one to boredom instead of thrill and excitement.



A magician has been defined in various ways like “one who performs magic for entertainment or diversion” or “one whose formidable skill or art seems to be magical”. If you are looking for a welcome diversion from the hassles of busy modern life, then Drew Thomas Magic could be your ultimate destination. It is different and it will lead you through an experience of altogether different levels of magic.



“Drew Thomas practices a unique and original school of illusion. By using ordinary objects everyone can relate to, he changes our preconceptions towards magic”, says the marketing executive of the company describing the skills displayed by the magician.



In fact; it can be described as an innovative spin on illusion because neither smoke nor mirrors, and not even any exciting animals are used for the magic shows. Drew would simply use items like metal, wood, gear, spray paint as well as some choice power tools for the performance.



Drew has no mean achievements at the personal level either as a reputed magician as he recently reached the finals of the highly popular TV show “America Got Talent”. Over the years Drew has been exposing the viewers to a completely different brand of magic and has so far given over 6000 live performances across the country.



An innovative feature of the shows staged by Drew Thomas is the themed magic shows that have presented him as a magician with a difference. An example is the “Carnival of Carnage” for Halloween horror nights produced by the Universal Studio.



Last month in February 2013, Drew Thomas announced his action packed super magic package for corporate clients. This is likely to add to the growing popularity of the leading magician of Orlando.



Commenting on the popularity of the magician, a Company spokesman says “You will find all his shows jam-packed. People fly in from different places to watch his spectacular shows. His magic tricks are very popular among the children as well. However, we are now focusing on the corporate market, as Thomas has invented some sophisticated illusion effects that are meant for adult corporate audience.”



Despite the shift of focus, Drew continues to perform for the general public and especially the children in all earnest taking the audience to a different world of illusion and fantasy.



About Drew Thomas Magic

Drew Thomas Magic is a corporate magician who has appeared on America's Got Talent and made it to the finals.



Contact:

pr@drewthomasmagic.com

http://www.drewthomasmagic.com/