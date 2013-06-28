Magician in Adelaide George Stas Releases New Adelaide Magician Video

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Adelaidean Magician and entertainer George Stas announces the release of his latest video promoting his unique brand of magic for the South Australia area. The video can be found on his YouTube Channel at: http://www.youtube.com/user/MagicianAdelaide



Stas has been performing and entertaining with magic for many years, thrilling audiences ranging from young children in school and other assemblies, to the sophisticated adult and corporate market. As one of Adelaide's few professional, full-time magicians, he is known as an entertainer who can connect with audiences ranging from the "know-it-all-teenagers" to the hard to please CEO.



The billboard style video is an upbeat photo compilation of Adelaide magician George Stas, and can be accessed here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2CmNCtpUXJk



About George Stas

George Stas' website offers ideas for the many types of events where his entertainment services can make the night just that more magical, including corporate events, cocktail parties, dinner parties, awards programs, trade shows, banquets, client appreciation dinners, hospitality suites, universities, anniversaries, family reunions, holiday parties, and more.



For an interesting interview with this acclaimed performer, visit http://adelaidemagic.com/Contact-George.html , call George at (08) 8371 2839 or email: george@adelaidemagic.com.