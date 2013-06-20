Magicians of America Takes the Hassle out of Finding Magic Acts for Parties

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- A magician can brighten and add wonder to a children’s party, just as it can entertain and mystify an adult audience. Whatever the occasion, many people looking to hire a magician often find their search results crammed with famous acts from far and wide, when what they really need is a good local magician. Magicians of America is a new website that is creating a database of magicians according to their locality so that individuals can find local magicians for their bookings, helping to match practitioners with demand.



Whether looking for a kids birthday party magician or someone to entertain at a corporate event, users on Magicians of America can click on their home state, then see every county with at least one listing, whereupon they can click through to see the full list of local magicians including details of their act and services.



In the event there are no local matches or users cannot find the right match they are looking for, Magicians of America have an email enquiry form, and will take up enquiries on behalf of users to find and match them with the kind of illusionist they are looking for. This level of service is unparalleled in the magician market.



A spokesperson for Magicians of America explained, “It’s important I think to always cultivate a sense of wonder, and while children may believe magic to be an act of the extraordinary, adults find just as much fascination from trying to speculate as to how the tricks are engineered. Whatever the reason, a magic performance can add a captivating highlight to a special occasion and we are committed to helping users find the right magician for them, whether its card tricks, parlor tricks, sleight of hand, illusions or death defying stunts. The service aims to create the most complete database of practicing magicians by their locality, so no matter the locality or the type of magician required visitors will find someone near them to meet their needs.”



