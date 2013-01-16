magicJack VocalTec Ltd (NASDAQ:CALL) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of magicJack VocalTec Ltd (NASDAQ:CALL) shares was announced over potential securities laws violations by magicJack VocalTec Ltd and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of magicJack VocalTec Ltd (NASDAQ:CALL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of magicJack VocalTec Ltd (NASDAQ:CALL) concerning whether a series of statements by magicJack VocalTec Ltd regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



magicJack VocalTec Ltd (NASDAQ:CALL) reported that its annual Revenue declined from $119.68 million in 2010 to $110.45 million in 2011. However, magicJack VocalTec Ltd reported also that its Net Loss of $1.55 million in 2010 decreased to a Net Loss of $0.84 million.



magicJack VocalTec Ltd reported that its quarterly Revenue rose from $37.59 million in the first quarter 2012 to $40.79 million in the third quarter 2012 and its respective quarterly Net Income increased from $8.20 million to $15.12 million.



Shares of magicJack VocalTec Ltd (NASDAQ:CALL) grew from as low as $$13.64 per share in June 20120 to almost $27 per share in September 2012.



However, NASDAQ:CALL shares closed 2012 at $18.20 per share.



Then on January 9, 2013, a research group alleged that the tech company misrepresented facts on financial statements. The research group published a report alleging that magicJack VocalTec Ltd has been overstating its revenue and profitability in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Shares of magicJack VocalTec Ltd (NASDAQ:CALL) declined from $17.70 per share on Jan. 8, 2013 to as low as $14.53 per share on Jan. 10, 2013.



On Jan. 15, 2013, NASDAQ:CALL shares closed at $14.68 per share, which is almost half the value of its current 52 week High.



