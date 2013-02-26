magicJack VocalTec Ltd (NASDAQ:CALL) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Deadline on March 19

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on March 19, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of magicJack VocalTec Ltd (NASDAQ:CALL) over alleged violations of federal securities laws by magicJack VocalTec Ltd in connection certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between February 28, 2012 and January 8, 2013



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of magicJack VocalTec Ltd (NASDAQ:CALL) between February 28, 2012 and January 8, 2013, that magicJack VocalTec Ltd and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding magicJack VocalTec's business, operational and compliance policies



On January 9, 2013, a research group alleged that the tech company misrepresented facts on financial statements. The research group published a report alleging that magicJack VocalTec Ltd has been overstating its revenue and profitability in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Shares of magicJack VocalTec Ltd (NASDAQ:CALL) declined from $17.70 per share on Jan. 8, 2013 to as low as $14.53 per share on Jan. 10, 2013.



On Feb. 25, 2013, NASDAQ:CALL shares closed at $11.99 per share, which is significantly below its current 52 week High of $28.22 per share.



