MagicTao Looks to Raise £10,000 via Kickstarter to Produce 'Kadar Deck of Playing Cards' Designed by Christopher J Gould

Sutton Coldfield, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- With the Kadar Deck, MagicTao has broken with tradition and produced a truly original deck of cards. They want their cards to look like nothing that people have seen before; this is a deck of cards that instantly stands out from the 'pack'.



MagicTao draws inspiration from the diversity of design throughout the history of playing cards. From the colorful pictorial cards of the 18th Century and the cards carried across Europe by the travelling fortune tellers.



MagicTao’s cards look colorful and intriguing. The design of the cards reflects the strange fortune telling cabinets that lurk in the shadows of old amusement arcades, the vivid picture cards they collected as kids and the graphic style of 'Silver Age Comics'. These cards look vibrant and entertaining, but also hint at a deeper meaning beneath the surface.



MagicTao is asking for an absolute, minimum target sum to get these cards printed and distributed. In time there will also be a series of stretch goals to improve the quality of the whole experience and to offer more fun stuff. At the start of the campaign, the focus is on the cards. However, there are many exciting ideas in store and there's certainly more to come.



This project will only be funded if at least£10,000 is pledged by Wednesday Feb 5, 12:17pm EST.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1e0YVwX